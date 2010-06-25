Drake Appears On Jimmy Kimmel, Performs “Bedrock” With Nicki Minaj [Video]

Drake is making his rounds on television and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night.

In addition to speaking on his new album and his first time meeting Lil Wayne, Drizzy teamed up with the late night TV host to do a parody rap on celebrity tweets.

Check out Drake and Jimmy going in below.

Hilarious!

Before leaving the show, Drake brought out his fellow Young Money representative Nicki Minaj for a performance of “Bedrock.”

