Diddy Developing A Cartoon For FX

Sean “Diddy” Combs just can’t stop hustling. The Bad Boy Records founder’s latest venture is developing a cartoon for FX called Brightmoor that is being described as an inner city version of South Park.

Created and written by King Of The Hill alum Chip Hall and rising Detroit comedian Chris Powell aka Comedian CP, Brightmoor is described as South Park set in inner-city Detroit. It revolves around the African American pupils at Brightmoor Elementary. Combs will executive produce through his Revolt Films banner with Sarah Snedeker overseeing and serving as producer. Underground’s TrevorEngelson, and Five All In The Fifth’s Doug Banker also executive produce. Hall and CP will also produce. FX had no comment.

We can only hope that Diddy didn’t actually pitch this show as “the Black South Park” as Vulture so tactfully described.

Big Sean and Dej Loaf will just have to lend their voices, right?

