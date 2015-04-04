Dame Dash Files For Full Custody, Claims Rachel Roy Pulled A Knife On Him

Well, that escalated quickly. After news broke of Dame Dash owing Rachel Roy $42K in child support, the former Roc-A-Fella Records CEO upped the ante by seeking full custody of their two daughters and claims that his ex-wife is batsh*t crazy.

TMZ reports:

Damon Dash’s not about to give up custody of his daughters to an ex-wife he claims drove drunk with one of the girls, stole diamonds from him, and threatened to cut him with a knife.

Jay Z’s ex Roc-a-Fella partner filed docs demanding full custody of 15-year-old Ava and 6-year-old Tallulah — and laid out some terrifying allegations about the girls’ mother Rachel Roy.

In the docs, Dash says Roy threatend his life on several occasions — once by throwing plates at him, and also by pulling a knife on him. He says sometimes the threats came in front of little Tallulah.

Dash paints a “Mommie Dearest” image of Roy — saying he witnessed her driving drunk with Tallulah in the car — and adds he’s heard heated arguments between Ava and her mom … where they call each other “bitch” and get physical.

Roy’s also one helluva a jewel thief, according to Dash. In the docs, he says she stole 2 diamond chains — worth $10k each — and a suitcase. Not your Samsonite either … it’s a Bottega Veneta worth $5k!

And Dash says he’s been blacklisted at Tallulah’s fancy L.A. private school, Buckley … because Roy told the school he’s not allowed to see or pick up their daughter.

As we previously reported … Roy accused Damon of being an unfit Dad for a slew of reasons. She filed for a restraining order, which was granted.