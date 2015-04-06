BRUH News: DMX Accused Of Robbing Man In Newark

Do we really need anymore evidence that DMX is ’bout that life? Allegedly, the Yonkers robbed a 21-year-old man at a gas station in Newark, NJ early Sunday morning (April 5). Yes, that would be Easter.

Reports the New York Daily News:

A 21-year-old man told Newark cops that DMX and the rapper’s entourage fleeced him for $3,200 worth of cash at an Exxon station just after midnight, according to Newark Police spokesman Ronald Glover.

The victim told police that the conflict began after he recognized the rap star at the filling station on Highway 21 and the two began to talk about music.

During the conversation, a member of the rapper’s entourage pulled out a gun, and demanded the victim’s money, the man told police.

After the man pulled the huge wad of cash out of his pocket, DMX allegedly grabbed the money and fled in a fleet of four black Cadillac Escalades, the man told police.