Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Are Probably Getting Back Together

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa were spotted getting cozy with each other during an Easter outing. Yeah, they’re probably getting back together.

Reports TMZ:

Wiz, Amber and 2-year-old Sebastian arrived in the same ride for Tamar Braxton‘s big Easter party in Calabasas. People at the party tell us … Wiz and Amber were affectionate with each other — at times hugging — and very playful. At times they walked away from the crowd to spend time with each other.

Just last week, Rose took to Instagram to call Wiz her #mancrusheveryday and say that in her heart of hearts she wants to get back with her ex-husband. Apparently, this was all spawned thanks to a new Wiz song that made her re-think the whole co-parenting struggle.

Also, let’s keep in mind that their divorce hasn’t been finalized. Check out the pics of Wiz and Amber on the following pages

—

Photo: TMZ

1 2 3Next page »