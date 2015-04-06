CLOSE
Home > Amber Rose

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Are Probably Getting Back Together

Leave a comment

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa were spotted getting cozy with each other during an Easter outing. Yeah, they’re probably getting back together. 

Reports TMZ:

Wiz, Amber and 2-year-old Sebastian arrived in the same ride for Tamar Braxton‘s big Easter party in Calabasas.  

People at the party tell us … Wiz and Amber were affectionate with each other — at times hugging — and very playful. At times they walked away from the crowd to spend time with each other.

Just last week, Rose took to Instagram to call Wiz her #mancrusheveryday and say that in her heart of hearts she wants to get back with her ex-husband. Apparently, this was all spawned thanks to a new Wiz song that made her re-think the whole co-parenting struggle.

Also, let’s keep in mind that their divorce hasn’t been finalized. Check out the pics of Wiz and Amber on the following pages

Photo: TMZ

Amber Rose , Wiz Khalifa

1 2 3Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close