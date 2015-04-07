CLOSE
Home > Album Streams

Stream Curren$y’s Pilot Talk III Guilt-Free [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Curren$y has crafted an unique space for himself in Hip-Hop, and that can be partially credited to his acclaimed Pilot Talk series. He returns with the third installation, which he’s selling for a lofty $100, but streaming guilt-free.

Screen Shot 2015-04-07 at 10.31.53 AM

Spitta explained the logic behind the fee in the tweet above. Now, let’s focus on the music. The New Orleans MC provides 15 new tracks with a few well-selected guest appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Jadakiss, Styles P, Riff Raff, and J. Townsend. He also kept it all in the family production-wise, with contributions from Ski and Harry Fraud.

Stream Curren$y’s Pilot Talk III below. Cop the bundle here.

PzUe3m6597icvRuTFcGPrMkeo4GwyImaPdrjsIEsScreen Shot 2015-04-03 at 8.14.12 AM

Photo: Instagram

Jet Life

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close