Vic Mensa Previews New Track Featuring Kanye West [VIDEO]

Back in March, Kanye West and Vic Mensa performed an unreleased track in London, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. History repeated itself when the latter played the record publicly again on Monday night (April 6).

According to Fake Shore Drive, the song is titled “U Mad” and it belongs to Mensa, who spun it at Smoko Ono’s 22nd birthday party in Chicago. 2Dopeboyz adds that Ono, Stefan Ponce, and D Phelps produced it.

Spoiler alert: “U Mad” sounds like an anthem in the making. Let’s hope Mensa releases the CDQ version soon. See fan-footage below.

Photo: Instagram