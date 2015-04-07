Tammy Torres To Compare Drake & Lil Wayne In Bed?

Lil Wayne is still trying to break Tha Carter V out of purgatory while Drake dropped a free album, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, is flourishing. But the point of this story is that Tammy Torres says she’s going to spill the tea on which of the rappers is better in bed.

Reports TMZ:

The woman who made Eskimo buddies out of Drake and Lil’ Wayne says she knows what’s up, and she’s ready to say which one’s the better banger.

Tammy Torres told our photog, the story Weezy’s shopping around about her doing Drake the day before Weezy hooked up with her is full of holes. She’s not denying the basics, but she made it clear one’s better than the other.

Tammy says she’s been out of the country (apparently somewhere without Internet), but if Wayne decides to go forward with his tell-all book, she’ll be ready to tell her side.