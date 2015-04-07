Lil Kim’s Ex Only Dated Her To Rob Rappers?

Last week, the unthinkable news broke out that Lil Kim’s ex-boyfriend, Damion Hardy, was currently facing a whopping six murder charges.

If the accusations alone didn’t solidify Hardy’s goon status, a former running partner of the 41-year-old alleged kingpin has testified that Hardy would hang out at the industry events that Kimmy Blanco was invited to, just to get close to rappers–so he could rob them.

“World would tell me where there was going to be industry parties and I would gather some guys and we would rob the rappers,” Allen (Boo) Bryant said in Brooklyn Federal Court according to the NYDailyNews. “A lot of jewelry was going to be there, expensive jewelry.” Bryant also claims that Hardy was gangsta pressuring an unidentified Hot 97 DJ to get Lil Kim’s music on the airwaves to the max. It’s reported that he also had a short-lived struggle rap career.

Hardy is being named as the founder of the Cash Money Brothers gang that held dominion over the Lafayette Gardens housing complex in Bed-Stuy for much of the 00s. He was indicted in 2004 for the murders which include a hit on a bouncer inside a Brooklyn roller skating and a former Mike Tyson bodyguard.

There was no report if Hardy’s rap robberies ever proved to be successful or if there was any particular celebrity target in question.

Photo: NYPD