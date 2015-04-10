Flying Lotus Previews Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Song [LISTEN]

Now a member of BBC Radio 1’s Residency series, Flying Lotus spoke with Kendrick Lamar yesterday (April 9).

Having left a fingerprint on Kendrick’s To Pimp A Butterfly (FlyLo produced the intro, “Wesley’s Theory”), the two had plenty to talk about during an interview, which is formatted like the rapper’s interview with Tupac Shakur on “Mortal Man.”

But at the conclusion of the conversation comes another interesting revelation–the CDQ version of the Compton native’s verse on an unreleased track titled “Eyes Above.” While speaking with Pitchfork, FlyLo said Kendrick wanted his verse taken on the You’re Dead! cut for “political reasons.”

The Los Angeles producer premiered the verse at a show back in November. Stream the CDQ version of “Eyes Above” below. Peep the interview here.

