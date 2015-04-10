Vic Mensa Goes Toe-To-Toe With Kanye West On “U Mad” [LISTEN]

After teasing the record a few times, Vic Mensa finally releases the CDQ version of “U Mad,” featuring Kanye West.

Mensa rhymes with an air of confidence that shows he has no qualms about going toe-to-toe with an icon on wax. That said, this track sounds like an affirmation of something longtime fans of the former Kids These Days wordsmith has known for a while: this kid is a star.

The cut is produced by Stefan Ponce, Mike Dean, and Smoke Ono.

Save Money wins, again. Stream Mensa’s “U Mad” below.

https://soundcloud.com/fuck-vic-mensa/u-mad-feat-kanye-west

Photo: Instagram