Unreleased Kanye West Song Titled “Midas Touch” Releases [LISTEN]

Many (yours truly included) thought that Yeezy Season had arrived back in February, during his adidas unveiling and the release of “All Day.” But here it is, two months later, and So Help Me God remains one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

Fortunately for fans, an unreleased Kanye West track called “Midas Touch” has found its way online. He name-drops Rihanna on the record, so this could be a throwaway or reference track from her upcoming R8 album (West is the executive producer).

No matter the case, hear “Midas Touch” below.

via Rap Dose

Photo: YouTube