Chance The Rapper Drops “Sunday Candy” Short Film | Daily Visuals 4.13.15

Allow us to right a wrong that continues to baffle yours truly. Over the weekend, Chance The Rapper continued his string of amazing visuals with a Broadway-themed visual for “Sunday Candy.”

The song is technically by Donnie Trumpet and The Social Experiment, but it’s story is a heartfelt one inspired by Chance’s grandmother. Fueled by the lush sounds of live instruments, the song quickly became a fan-favorite. The entertaining clip should only draw in more listeners.

See “Sunday Candy” in the Daily Visuals below, along with new material from Janelle Monáe and Jidenna, Charles Hamilton, Curren$y, and more.

Photo: YouTube

