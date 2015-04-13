Kanye West Jumps In Lake During Surprise Concert [VIDEO]

Kanye West was “Four Five Seconds” from wyling, but that time has since expired.

Over the weekend, during the G.O.O.D. Music founder and his wife Kim Kardashian’s visit to Armenia (the nationality of her father Robert Kardashian’s side of the family), he decided to have a surprise show near downtown Yerevan’s Swan Lake.

As fans gathered with camera phones in tow, West felt the need to get closer to the people. So what does he do next? Well, he jumped in said lake with his microphone in tow, and those in attendance, of course, followed suit.

And the song that inspired the Louis Vuitton Don to do so, you ask? That would be “Good Life.” Perfect.

See the footage below. The full set can be found on the following page, along with Kardashian’s account of the night.

