Kendrick Lamar & Punch Add Verses To BJ The Chicago Kid’s “It’s True” [LISTEN]

Surprise. A new Kendrick Lamar verse appears on BJ The Chicago Kid’s The M.A.F.E. Project cut “Stay True.”

Be hesitant to call this song a proper remix, because the mix on the Compton rapper’s verse isn’t on par with BJ or ScHoolboy Q’s (he appeared on the original song) verse. That said, it’s quite possible that this beat touched a few hands before it ultimately became the crooner’s to own.

TDE president and occasional MC Punch also spits some truth alongside his young partners in rhyme. Stream “It’s True” below.

