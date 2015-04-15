Curren$y Announces Even More Saturday Night Car Tunes Album

Curren$y releases copious amounts of music. So much so that as Pilot Talk 3 is barely two weeks old, he announces a new album titled Even More Saturday Night Car Tunes.

The long-rumored project was finally confirmed by Spitta Andretti via Instagram and it’s iTunes release is on April 20 to commemorate his favorite leafy pastime. People will be crumbling erb at a ridiculous rate that day, so it’s safe to assume that the rapper will provide a gang of groovy tunes to enhance the setting.

See the official artwork for Even More Saturday Night Car Tunes, created by New Orleans-based photographer Josh Weiss and Jorge Casanova, below.

