A$AP Rocky’s At.Long.Last.A$AP To Drop In May

A$AP Rocky’s sophomore album, At.Long.Last.A$AP, is dropping sooner than anticipated. According to HitsDailyDouble, soon means May 12.

With than a month to go until the project releases, Rocky has already dished out three singles–“Multiply,” “Lord Pretty Flacko 2,” and most recently “M’s.”

The Harlem rapper revealed FKA Twigs, Juicy J (“Multiply”), and Lykke Li to be the LP’s guests, and that production comes from Clams Casino, Mike Dean, Honorable C.N.O.T.E. and more.

Producer and one-half of Gnarls Barkley, Danger Mouse, Juicy J, and the late A$AP Yams are the executive producers.

Along with the album, Rocky will make his acting debut in Dope, which made a major splash at the Sundance Film Festival, and, according to his recent Complex cover story, he has a denim collection on the way with a prominent brand.

Photo: YouTube

