Win Tix To See Joey Bada$$, Pro Era & More At Smokers Club 4/20 Show!

Hip-Hop Wired is giving away a pair of tickets to the Smokers Club 2nd annual 4/20 show featuring Joey Bada$$ & Pro Era, Domo Genesis, Lil Herb, Young Roddy, J Stash and more! This Sunday (April 19), get lifted at NYC’s Terminal 5 courtesy of Cinematic Music Group.

How to win:

Follow HipHopWired on Twitter and answer the following question using the #HHW420show hashtag…

Joey Bada$$ released his debut album on his birthday. What is the name the album and the exact date it dropped?

You have until Friday evening. Best of luck!

—

Photo: Instagram