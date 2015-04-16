Kanye West Covers TIME Magazine

Yeezy season is definitely in full effect. Kanye West covers the latest issue of TIME magazine.

West made the TIME 100, under the “Titans” section no less, thus his gracing of the cover.

Says TIME:

Kanye West would be the first person to tell you he belongs on this list. The dude doesn’t believe in false modesty, and he shouldn’t. Kanye’s belief in himself and his incredible tenacity—he performed his first single with his jaw wired shut—got him to where he is today. And he fought for his place in the cultural pantheon with a purpose.

This is the second time West covered the mag (the first was back in 2006). Check out the last cover below, and latest cover on the flip.

—

Photo: TIME

1 2Next page »