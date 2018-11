You know Beyonce loves sharing vacation picks, and her fans greedily eat them up. The latest flicks she shared were of her and hubby Jay Z’s wedding anniversary trip to Hawaii.

You get the usual fare; bikini selfies, natures shots and occasional image of Hova doing vacation type things; usually lounging.

Work hard, play harder. Check out the pics below and in the following pages.

—

Photos: Beyonce.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »