Meek Mill Ethers Floyd Mayweather’s Girlfriend After Nicki Minaj Shade [Photos]

Following Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s supposed engagement, Floyd Mayweather’s girlfriend Bad Medina, decided she felt left out and inserted herself into the love bird’s story.

Shortly after The Pinkprint uploaded a picture of her huge heart-shaped, diamond-encrusted ring, Bad Medina also uploaded an Instagram shot wearing a similar-looking ring with the caption, “Like no other,” while sipping Kermit-style from a Starbucks cup.

Not only does Meek Mill keep his ear to the streets, he also likes parade around them. So when word got back to him at the perceived diss, he had no problems leaving a comment on Bad Medina’s page for the Shade Room to pick up.

“You the only one with no millions tho,” he posted. “[Be] lucky Mayweather excepted Ya bum ass! FOH, ‘black people sh*t!'”

Meek didn’t stop there. He posted a photo of him sitting pretty in his luxury whips so Floyd Mayweather’s girlfriend would know it’s real.

Was all this petty or nah? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comment section after you peep the timeline of events in the gallery. As you will see, there are levels to this sh*t.

