Cam’ron Still Firmly Believes In “No Snitching” [VIDEO]

Cam’ron appeared on The Night Show with Larry Wilmore, where he participated in a conversation about snitching.

This, of course, is a very familiar discussion for the Harlem rapper, who said that he wouldn’t cooperate with police under any circumstance (having a serial killer as a neighbor, included) during a famed (or infamous, depending on your stance) 2007 appearance on 60 Minutes.

Nine years later, Cam’ron explained why position on the matter remains the same, as he conversed with Wilmore and round table participants, comedian Chris Distefano and Newark, NJ mayor Ras Baraka.

Wilmore moderates the conversation in a way that’s a lot less pompous than some of Cam’ron’s previous talk show appearances.

See the footage below.

Photo: Comedy Central/The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore