Girls Thirst For Dej Loaf After Seeing The “Me U & Hennessy” Video

Dej Loaf’s reluctance to divulge on her sexual orientation after it’s become a thing of great speculation has allowed the breakout R&B singer to develop a lusty fan base of both genders.

The lady who dared everyone to “try her” has flashed a little a skin for her new “Me U & Hennessy” video and it’s making everyone lose their minds. Especially the females.

Taken at vacant beach house in somewhere tropical, the Solmaz Saberi-directed clip shows off an intimate side of the typical reserved starlet. For much of the duration, she’s shown spiraling around the bed in sexy lingerie and hitting the beach in nothing but her bikini. And as you can hear from the tail end of the clip, Lil Wayne will be appearing on the remix sooner than later.

It’s a rather intimate affair and it seems like the girls want in on the fun.

Watch the “Me U & Hennessy” video below and continue on the gallery to see how it made the fairer sex thirst after Dej’s box.

Photo: VEVO

