Kendrick Lamar Gives BTS Look At “King Kunta” [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar provided fans with the funk on “King Kunta,” a track that will fuel future cookouts. Having released the official visual, he now takes viewers behind the scenes in this brief clip.

The Compton rapper embraces moments of camaraderie with his day one homies, many of whom appear on the cover of To Pimp A Butterfly. Additionally, the album crossed the 500k sold mark this week, making it the seventh release to go gold this year.

Peep the BTS footage for “King Kunta” below.

Photo: YouTube