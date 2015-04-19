Kanye West Shocks Fans At The Weeknd’s Coachella 2015 Set [Video]

The Weeknd was the closing act on Saturday night (April 18) at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s main stage. As fans began to file out of the Indio, Ca. music venue, the Canadian singer stunned everyone by bringing out Kanye West as a surprise guest.

Fan video across several Instagram and Twitter accounts captured clips of the big set-up, as The Weeknd can be heard vocalizing acapella. In the next moments, the booming bass of West’s “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” could be heard and madness ensued. West also rocked “Black Skinhead” for the Coachella masses.

West also rocked “All Day,” “I Don’t Like” as part of his mini concert. West hasn’t appeared at Coachella since 2011 according to Mashable, and who knows if the mercurial superstar will ever rock the festival again.

