Big Sean Performs “One Man Can Change The World” On Fallon [VIDEO]

A Big Sean project is good for at least one inspirational jam, which, in Dark Sky Paradise‘s case, is “One Man Can Change The World.” The Detroit native performed the cut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (April 20).

Hours prior to taking the stage, Sean Don and former girlfriend Ariana Grande revealed that they broke up. But the rapper was far from rattling while performing the spirited cut, sans his G.O.O.D. Music brethren Kanye West and John Legend.

See the footage below.

Photo: NBC