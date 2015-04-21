Dame Dash Reportedly Loses Custody Battle & Gets Slapped With Restraining Order

As of current press time, it appears that Rachel Roy is enjoying the last laugh in very fugly custody battle with her ex-husband, Dame Dash.

After being accused of being a knife-wielding birdbrain, a judge still awarded the 41-year-old fashion designer sole custody of their two children.

Reports TMZ:

Damon Dash just lost custody of the daughters he shares with ex-wife Rachel Roy, and it’s probably all news to him … since he didn’t even show up for the hearing. Roy just got sole legal and physical custody of 15-year-old Ava and 6-year-old Tallulah. Dash also wanted full custody. The former couple each accused the other of being an unfit parent. He claimed she drove drunk with one of the girls, and threatened to cut him with a knife. She claimed he smokes weed around the kids. She said all the women and drugs were a bad influence on their daughters. The judge clearly sided with Rachel, ruling Dash only gets supervised visitation. Roy also got a three-year restraining order against Dash.

Anybody who knows Dame Diddy knows this is far from the end. Stay tuned until the next episode.

—

Photo: PNP/WENN