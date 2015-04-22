Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y Embrace Stone Ways On “Weed Nap” ft. SayItAintTone [LISTEN]

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y have a collaborative project in the stash titled #2009. Let’s assume that the title has some mystical stoner’s explanation, given that it’s six years removed from that time, but a proper “Weed Nap” is a part of the recipe.

Wiz and Spitta’s new track features SayItAintTone, an affiliate of the Finally Famous camp Big Sean proudly represents.

The rapping duo are moving and shaking due to their solo releases and other collabs. Wiz’s contribution to the Furious 7 soundtrack, “See You Again,” was crowned number one on Billboard. Spitta has two projects (Pilot Talk 3 and Even More Saturday Night Car Tunes) to show for 2015.

Stream “Weed Nap” below in anticipation of #2009‘s forthcoming release.

—

Photo: Instagram