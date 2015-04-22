Kanye West Rocks TIME 100 Gala With Live Performance [VIDEO]

Kanye West invaded New York City on Tuesday night (April 21), where he and other special guests attended a gala celebrating TIME‘s “100 Most Influential People List.”

West, one of this year’s TIME 100 cover stars, also performed for attendees at New York City’s Jazz at the Lincoln Center. According to Twitter (and the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian), he gave the “performance of a lifetime.”

Taking the stage after country singer Tim McGraw, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper ran through a set of hit records like “All Day,” “New Slaves,” and “Touch The Sky.”

See a video below of Ye interacting with a fan below. More photos and vids appear on the the following pages.

