Damon Dash Sues Ex-Wife For How Much?

Real men file lawsuits. Case in point, Damon Dash has responded to Rachel Roy winning custody of their two children by suing her to the the tune of $2.5M over their old fashion business. 

Dash is suing Rachel for a slew of corporate crimes related to Royale Etenia LLC and Topson Downs — 2 fashion companies they started together. In the docs, obtained by TMZ … Dash accuses Roy of breach of contract and interfering with cash distributions due to him.

In layman’s terms … he’s not getting paid for the biz. In pimp terms … bitch better have my money.

Dash’s lawsuit was filed on Thursday … 3 days after he lost custody of their 2 daughters to Rachel — who claims he’s a bad influence on the girls.

As always, we gotta hear both sides.

