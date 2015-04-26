Killer Mike Sums Up White House Correspondents’ Dinner [Photos]

Killer Mike might just be Hip-Hop’s most eloquent speaker, and it appears he’s quite observant as well. The Run The Jewels star attended this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday (April 25), and gave some descriptive views of the whole affair in real time.

The formidable Atlanta rapper was a guest at the lavish dinner and recapped his evening rubbing elbows with the political and entertainment elite. Born Michael Render, the guest list even listed Killer Mike under his bold stage name without a blink. As expected at the dinner, President Barack Obama gets to try on his comedy hat and spills a few jokes to which Killer Mike was delighted to tweet about.

Along with live tweeting, Mike also took to Instagram to show off his fancy tux, photos with Huffington Post’s Ariana Huffington, and that aforementioned guest list with his name and a message to past label chiefs who weren’t feeling his choice.

