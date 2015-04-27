CLOSE
Chance The Rapper & The Social Experiment Remix Jeremih’s “Planes” [LISTEN]

It was the quite surprise to hear J. Cole rapping on Jeremih’s “Planes,” when it was Chance The Rapper who provided the song’s rap element during early performances. Fortunately for fans, Chance along with musical constituents The Social experiment delivered a proper remix.

While the original version was noteworthy due its potent bounce, this take on the record features The Social Experiment’s lush instrumental, which is built around the sounds of Donnie Trumpet’s jazzy horn play.

Hear Chance and The Social Experiment’s repackaged “Planes (Remix)” below.

https://soundcloud.com/chancetherapper/jeremih-planes-remix-lido-the-social-experiment

Photo: Instagram

