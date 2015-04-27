Wale & Paul Pierce Ether Drake After Raptors Get Swept

Evidence suggests that Drake is the type to talk copious amounts of trash after his favorite sports team earns a win. So you can imagine why Wale would go out of his way to ether his longtime friend when the Washington Wizards swept the Toronto Raptors.

https://twitter.com/Wale/status/592504338624438272

Both rappers are rather prideful fans and global ambassadors for their respective hometown teams. Drake was however passed a heaping helping of humble pie after the Raptors lost on Sunday afternoon. He wrote this message on Instagram in the aftermath:

“Great season from our guys. Tough ending but we will be back to make history next year. All Star 2016 in our city and our Raps will only get stronger. Thank you to all the fans!!!”

Meanwhile, Wale and Wizards veteran Paul Pierce tapped into their inner petty gene as they quickly hounded Drake over the Raptors’ dismal first round performance.

The former, a fan of wrestling entertainment, sported a championship belt a la Ric Flair and toted a broom to signify the sleep. Adding fuel to the fire, he also replied to Drizzy via a pair of Instagram posts, one of which quoted the Canadian spitter’s club heater “Know Yourself.”

Pierce, however, kept his reactions to winning on social media. Keep in mind that this follows Drake giving him dap earlier in the series, much to the displeasure of Raptors fans. Love clearly doesn’t live anywhere near the Hall of Fame shoe-in.

