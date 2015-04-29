Jay Z Announces B-Sides Concert

This is what dreams are made of. On May 13, the pride of Marcy Projects, Jay Z, will host a B-Sides concert at a undisclosed location in New York City.

Take the name of the show at face value, as Hov will perform songs he’s never or rarely performed. The show is exclusively for TIDAL users, who must create, name, and share a TIDAL playlist on Twitter using the #TIDALXJAYZ hashtag to gain access.

Winners will be selected based on diversity of artists and genres used and sequencing of songs.

Submissions begin today (April 29) and closes Friday, May 8.

The show will also be streamed live on Tidal.com. The set complete rules can be found here.

Photo: YouTube