CLOSE
Home > ASAP Rocky

A$AP Rocky Covers Billboard, Confirms A.L.L.A. Release Date

Leave a comment

A$AP Rocky, the cover star of Billboard Magazine’s next issue, confirmed rumors that his sophomore album At.Long.Last.A$AP releases on May 12.

In addition to the project, the Harlem native spoke with the publication about his acting aspirations (following his first-ever gig in Dope), respecting Hip-Hop, and finding inspiration after his spirit guide and A$AP’s leader, A$AP Yams, died of an accidental drug overdose.

Billboard will unveil the story on May 1, but a sample can be found here. See the cover below.

asap-rocky-billboard

Photo: Billboard

A$AP Mob , At.Long.Last.ASAP , billboard , RCA Records

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close