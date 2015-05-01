A$AP Rocky Covers Billboard, Confirms A.L.L.A. Release Date

A$AP Rocky, the cover star of Billboard Magazine’s next issue, confirmed rumors that his sophomore album At.Long.Last.A$AP releases on May 12.

In addition to the project, the Harlem native spoke with the publication about his acting aspirations (following his first-ever gig in Dope), respecting Hip-Hop, and finding inspiration after his spirit guide and A$AP’s leader, A$AP Yams, died of an accidental drug overdose.

Billboard will unveil the story on May 1, but a sample can be found here. See the cover below.

—

Photo: Billboard