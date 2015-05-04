Chris Brown Suspected Of 2-Piecing Foe During 3 AM Basketball Game

Just when we thought Chris Brown had gotten his anger management issues under control… Breezy is a (sort of) wanted man for allegedly snuffing a man during an a.m. basketball game today (May 4) in Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, authorities responded at 3:42 a.m to a man who was at Sunrise Hospital who claimed he had been beaten by Brown.

According to their subsequent investigations (read: the victim’s side), a pick up basketball game had been going down at the Palms Casino Resort. A “verbal altercation” on the court led to hands being thrown, with the victim allegedly getting punched by Brown. [The early rumor mill is saying R&B crooner Jeremih is who caught the fade.]

While preparing to defend himself, the victim caught another punch from a man who was with Brown.

Brown is being given the option of either signing a ticket for misdemeanor battery or having the case submitted to the Clark County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

As always; we gotta hear both sides. Brown or hi lawyer hadn’t responded to the LVMPD but considering he just got off probation, he’ll want this to go away, stat.

Finally, let’s end this with a quote from Jay Z on “All I Need”; “Now all…I…need, is a high-priced lawyer/’Cause it’s foul ways nowadays everybody saw you/And they comin’ to court too, I thought you knew/

Can’t even steal on a ni**a, muh-f*ckas’ll sue.”

Photo: WENN.com