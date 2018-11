Amber Rose was at the Supper Club in Los Angeles recently. That’s not surprising, but her getting on the mic and basically saying Travi$ Scott is Kanye West’s ghostwriter, is.

“Stop playing ni**as I used to f*ck. Stop,” said Rose. “Stop. But wait, hold on. Why don’t we play the ni**a that writes the songs for the other ni**a—Travi$ Scott. Let’s go.”

She ain’t talking about Wiz Khalifa, so do the math.

That is all. See below.

[H/T TSS]

—

Photo: YouTube