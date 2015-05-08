Drake Visits Art Exhibit He Musically Curated [Photos]

Drake was in NYC last night to attend the “I Like It Like This” art show that he helped curate at the Sotheby’s S|2 gallery.

The exhibit features about 20 works from renowned Blacks artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Rashid Johnson, Kara Walker and Wangechi Mutu. The Toronto rapper was in the spot—DJ Vashtie was spinning—and shared plenty of pics in case you won’t have time to slide through.

Drake paired tunes with works of art. For example, A$AP Rocky’s “Multiply” accompanied a piece by Kehinde Wiley.

Think he invited Jay Z to take a look?

Check out photos of Drizzy at the exhibit below and on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

