15 Great Mother’s Day Rap Songs Not Named “Dear Mama”

Tupac Shakur’s “Dear Mama” is the pinnacle of excellence when it comes to paying tribute to one’s mother in Hip-Hop.

This should be taken as fact and is not up for debate. Still, there have been several other incredible records that have blossomed into unofficial Mother’s Day rap songs.

Check them listed below.

Kanye West – “Hey Mama” (2005)

The college dropout was able to give Donda West the roses while she could still smell them before her untimely death in 2007. A classic recount how a single mother can raise a stronger child than some entire villages.

Photo: L. Gallo / WENN

