Kanye West Rocks Wango Tango Fest, Reveals New Gear [Photos]

Kanye West was the closing act of the Wango Tango 2015 festival in Carson, Ca. this weekend, thrilling audiences with his usual high-powered performance. The Chicago superstar not only brought the pyrotechnics, but he also debuted some new merchandise before his set to boot.

The team over at TeamKanyeDaily flooded their Instagram feed with several images from the show, including a few video clips. Yeezy ran through hits such as “Jesus Walks,” “Stronger,” and “Runaway” among others. Newer tracks like “Black Skinhead” got some burn as well.

The folks over at HotNewHipHop got a look at some of West’s new merch, which include his image and the same symbol from his “All Day” single artwork which the site writes is a “13th Century monastic symbol for the Virgin Mary.”

As we recently reported, West is set to debut his next album titled SWISH. It was previously going to be named So Help Me God, and West hinted the album might change names once more.

Hit the following pages for images and video of Kanye West’s Wango Tango 2015 performance along with pics of the new merchandise.

—

Photo: Getty Images

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »