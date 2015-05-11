50 Cent Accused Of Sending Goons To Rob Jeweler Of $250K Ice [PHOTOS]

50 Cent hasn’t been hurting for money since he first broke into the music industry, so why he would need to steal anything is anybody’s guess.

Robert Marin, owner LAX Jewelry Co. is asking the same question after he said the rich rapper had his goons G-Unit guerilla him for a $250,000 chain while they were out in Vegas for the Mayweather Vs. Pacquiao fight.

Reports TMZ:

50 Cent ﻿is smack in the middle of a criminal investigation after a guy claims 50’s goons pistol whipped him and stole a quarter of a million dollars in bling. Robert Marin, who owns LAX Jewelry Co., tells TMZ he went to Vegas during fight weekend because he wanted to sell the rapper a watch and chain worth $250K. Marin says he met 50 at Drai’s nightclub, showed him the jewelry and 50 was in, but they needed to negotiate a price. Marin says they stayed at Drai’s until the wee hours Saturday and 50’s crew invited him to see Floyd Mayweather’s gym … an offer he couldn’t refuse. Marin claimed when they arrived things turned ugly. He says 2 of 50’s guys pistol whipped him, stole the jewelry and fled. Marin has filed a robbery report and Vegas cops are investigating. 50’s people say the story is BS … his attorney Scott Leemon tells us, “On behalf of 50, I can adamantly deny that he or his security had anything to do with these baseless and false allegations.”

Not only do we need more evidence in this case, but we need an expert to analyze the jewels and make sure this 50 Cent jewelry is not fake to begin with.

