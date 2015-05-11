Kendrick Lamar To Star In Taylor Swift’s New Music Video [Photos]

Taylor Swift is an unapologetic, self-admitted Kendrick Lamar stan and it the two dominant artists of their respective genres are finally set to officially collaborate.

The scribe behind the universally acclaimed To Pimp a Butterfly will star as “Welvin Da Great” in Swift’s upcoming music video for the single, “Bad Blood.”

“Meet Welvin Da Great,” the pop megastar tweeted with a photo of K. Dot dressed in all-black lace shirt. Earlier in the week, Swift revealed her “Catastrophe” character for the video which will be premiered at the opening for this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

“Bad Blood’s” accompanying album, 1989 was a something like a big deal when it released in October 2014. Not only did it achieve platinum status, it made Swift the first artist to hit a million for the year. Kendrick’s guilty by association stance could prove to be resourceful for his own record sales, as his latest album was recently certified gold.

Additionally, the star rapper isn’t the only big name to be featured in the “Bad Blood” visual. HBO Girls lead Lena Dunham, the multi-talented Zendaya, Hayley from Paramore, Pitch Perfect 2’s Hailee Steinfeld, supermodels Karlie Kloss and Lily Aldridge, singer Ellie Goulding and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Gigi Hadid also make cameos.

