Lil Kim’s Ex Get Life Sentence For 6 Murders

As if the earlier reports weren’t preluding to this verdict, Lil Kim’s ex-boyfriend, Damion “World” Hardy won’t ever get to experience the light of day as a free man ever again.

A jury of his peers found him guilty of being the unseen hand behind a whooping six murders and a judge handed him and one of his goons, Aaron “E-Bay” Granton, a life sentence.

Reports NYDailyNews:

Federal Judge Frederic Block said it is not an easy chore to send someone away so they will die in prison. “In this particular case, I can’t think of a case where it’s more justified,” Block said, adding that it is highly possible they would have gotten the death penalty had the U.S. Attorney General sought the ultimate punishment against them. Hardy and Granton, both 40, showed no remorse and looked bored as seven family members of their victims stood in the courtroom and delivered heart-wrenching impact statements. Prosecutors had argued the killings were carried out in connection with drug turf wars and as retribution for the murder of Hardy’s brother, Myron (Wise) Hardy, who co-founded Cash Money Brothers.

Watching too much New Jack City does more harm than good.

Hardy is indeed Lil Kim’s ex-boyfriend but the two were on the outs well before charges finally caught up the gang leader. The rap star didn’t release a statement or social media reaction throughout the duration of the entire case.

Photo: NYPD