Chris Rock, Alicia Keys, Lenny Kravitz & Zac Efron Join Empire Season 2

The biggest show on television has found a way to up the ante even more with a hefty addition of star power.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that FOX’s TV chairman and CEO Dana Walden told advertisers in New York yesterday, May 11, that Chris Rock, Alicia Keys and Lenny Kravitz have all signed on to appear on the second season of Empire. While it’s still unclear what roles the superstar trio will take on, it’s a safe assumption that they will be added more to the show’s plotline than say…Cuba Gooding, Jr.

The upcoming season will also be extended from 12 episodes to 18, being split into two parts with the first ending in a cliffhanger.

Walden also had a couple more revelations to shake things up (as if they weren’t already shook to the core). Alongside FOX co-chairman, Gary Newman, she announced that obviously white Zac Efron would play a fourth Lyon son who likely will have something to do with the aforementioned cliffhanger.

As for the music front, breakout stars Jussie Smollett and Bryshere “Yazz” Gray have been making a name for themselves, especially with their upcoming Billboard Music performance. However, to assist Timbaland with boosting the soundtrack’s credibility, Ne-Yo has been recruited to write all new music and rest assured it will be lit.

It is being speculated that Lee Daniels is coercing Common and Oprah to make appearances somewhere in Empire season 2 as well. Everybody except for Mo’Nique is getting in on the action.

Photo: FOX