Fat Joe Goes Sneaker Shopping In The Bronx | The Morning Tea 5.12.15

Blame Fat Joe aka Joe Crack for that stupid ass licking the bottom the soles of your sneakers trend. However, don’t sleep on his insight on kicks as went Sneaker Shopping with Complex. Shout to the Jordan “chancletas” that almost sent Joe to the box in the bing.

Did Kanye West and Pharrell save adidas Originals? We say it was good looking sneakers, first and foremost. But see what Sneakersnews has to say about it.

WIRED LINKS

Bossip: Meet Fetty Wap’s Model Girlfriend Alexiis Sky

2DopeBoyz: Troy Ave Taps Cam’ron, A$AP Ferg, Jadakiss & More For ‘Major Without A Deal’

The Smoking Section: Dave East Returns With ‘The Get Back’

HipHopDX: Kanye West & Vic Mensa Perform At Chance The Rapper’s ‘Open Mike’

Freshness: An Inside Look at the Milwaukee Bucks’ Redesign

Complex: Lil Jon Spoke To Students at Oxford University Earlier Today

MadameNoire: 14 Reasons Not To Spill Your Relationship Tea

Billboard: ‘Empire’ Creator Lee Daniels Explains Macy Gray’s Exit: Her Story Was Just ‘Too Much’

—

Photo: Instagram