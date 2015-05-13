Kanye West Can’t Get Jiggy With Spike Lee’s Chiraq

Last month, it was reported that Spike Lee was eyeing some big names in Samuel L. Jackson, Common, Jeremy Pivens and a one Kanye West for his developing film, Chiraq.

While the former three veteran actors still have yet to say yay or nay, Vulture is confirming that Yeezy has dropped out of the project like he did with college.

“Contrary to published reports, Kanye West will not be starring in Chiraq,” a representative for West said in a statement. “However, there are discussions for West’s possible involvement in the film’s soundtrack, schedule permitting.”

Kanye has been looking to boost up his acting credits but maybe Chiraq (which is now being billed as a comedy???) just wasn’t the right move for him.

