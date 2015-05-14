CLOSE
Beyoncé Attends Hillary Clinton Fundraiser In New York City

Wielding their political influence is clearly a Carter family trait. Last night, Beyoncé attended a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in New York City. 

Reports the New York Daily News:

The singer was spotted at the event for Clinton, appearing in a photo tweeted by fan Twitter account @TheBeyHiveTeam.

The fund-raiser was hosted by Epic Records CEO L.A. Reid and his wife, Politico reports.

The former “X-Factor” judge also tweeted out his own photo with the Democratic presidential candidate Wednesday night.

We’re going to make the safe bet that Bey and her hubby Jay Z are Team Hillary.

