Kanye West’s “Bound 2” Becomes A Children’s Book [PHOTOS]

The lyrics from Kanye West’s Yeezus-closing “Bound 2” weren’t much for children’s ears and the accompanying video was damn sure R-rated. Illustrator Zak Tebbal took upon the challenge of cleaning up Kim Kardashian’s husband’s act with a children’s book titled Bound 2Gether and told The FADER that he’s just get started with pushing his “Kanye-for-kids” idea.

I made Bound 2Gether as part of my senior design thesis at SVA [School of Visual Arts] this year. The prompt was to take an important piece of art and translate it into another medium,” Tebal says. “The translation of ‘Bound 2’ into a children’s book felt appropriate because the only audience that Kanye isn’t reaching right now is toddlers, and they are missing out on some of the important life lessons that Kanye has to offer. As a big Kanye fan, I felt the need to fill this void.”

Released in the tail end of 2013, the video for “Bound 2” was an obvious ploy for attention; featured a CMNF Kimye riding a motorcycle while banging along the scenic route throughout the United States. With Bound 2Gether in the bag, Tebal is already his next triumph.

“I started a project called Baby Yeezus, which is a baby version of the Yeezus album.”

For what it’s worth, the song “New Slaves” should give toddlers a crash course in the art of rhyming. (For better or worse.)

Check out a sample of Tebel’s Bound 2Gether and Baby Yeezus in the gallery below.

