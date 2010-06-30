Kanye West Wears $300K Worth Of Jewelry During BET Awards Performance

During Kanye West’s comeback performance at Sunday’s BET awards, the G.O.O.D. Music head was seen performing his single “Power” and toting an incredibly large chain around his neck.

Now days later, reports have surfaced that Yeezy’s own version of a “Big A** Chain” and other jewelry cost him over $300,000.

During his performance Ye wore several symbolic pieces including his over-sized necklace of Horus, the god of the sky, war and protection in Egyptian religion.

Additionally he wore a four-finger pyramid ring, both of which are reported add up to the $300,000 price tag.

A proud Yeezy posted pictures to his blog to show fans just what he was rocking.

Check out his jewelry below.

DAMN.

Puts T Pain’s “Nuvo Bottle Chain” to shame.