Iggy Azalea Is Top Rap Artist Via Billboard Music Awards

The 2015 Billboard Music Awards featured Kanye West getting played by censors and Iggy Azalea being crowned as the top rapper in the game. As for the latter, the Australia native bagged three awards, including Top Rap Artist.

Azalea beat out Drake, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj and Rae Sremmurd for her Top Artist trophy. She also took home the Top Rap Song award for for “Fancy,” featuring Charlie XCX, and Top Streaming Artist. But hey, if it makes you feel better, J. Cole did win the Top Rap Album category for 2014 Forest Hill Drive.

So is Iggy Azalea your choice to Top Rap Artist or nah? Let us know in the comments.

Check out the full list of 2015 Billboard Music Awards winners below.

ARTIST AWARDS

TOP ARTIST:

Ariana Grande

One Direction

Katy Perry

Sam Smith

**Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

5 Seconds of Summer

Iggy Azalea

Hozier

**Sam Smith

Meghan Trainor

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Pharrell Williams

Ed Sheeran

**Sam Smith

Justin Timberlake

Top Female Artist:

Iggy Azalea

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

**Taylor Swift

Meghan Trainor

Top Duo/Group:

5 Seconds of Summer

Florida Georgia Line

MAGIC!

Maroon 5

**One Direction

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

One Direction

Pentatonix

Ed Sheeran

Sam Smith

**Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Iggy Azalea

Ariana Grande

Sam Smith

**Taylor Swift

Meghan Trainor

Top Digital Songs Artist:

Iggy Azalea

Ed Sheeran

Sam Smith

**Taylor Swift

Meghan Trainor

Top Radio Songs Artist:

John Legend

Maroon 5

Ed Sheeran

**Sam Smith

Taylor Swift

Top Touring Artist

Lady Gaga

**One Direction

Katy Perry

The Rolling Stones

Justin Timberlake

Top Social Artist:

**Justin Bieber

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Artist:

** Iggy Azalea

Ariana Grande

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Meghan Trainor

Top R&B Artist:

Beyonce

Chris Brown

John Legend

Trey Songz

**Pharrell Williams

Top Rap Artist:

**Iggy Azalea

J. Cole

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Rae Sremmurd

Top Country Artist:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

**Florida Georgia Line

Brantley Gilbert

Blake Shelton

Top Rock Artist:

Bastille

Coldplay

Fall Out Boy

**Hozier

Lorde

Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Enrique Iglesias

Prince Royce

**Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

Clean Bandit

Disclosure

**Calvin Harris

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

**Hillsong

Lecrae

MercyMe

Newsboys

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Maroon 5 “V”

Pentatonix “That’s Christmas To Me”

Ed Sheeran “x”

Sam Smith “In the Lonely Hour”

**Taylor Swift “1989”

Top Soundtrack:

“The Fault in Our Stars”

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

**“Frozen”

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix: Vol. 1”

“Into the Woods”

Top R&B Album

Beyonce “Beyonce”

Chris Brown “X”

Michael Jackson “Xscape”

John Legend “Love in the Future”

**Pharrell “G I R L”

Top Rap Album:

**J. Cole “2014 Forest Hill Drive”

Drake “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late”

Nicki Minaj “The Pinkprint”

Iggy Azalea “The New Classic”

Eminem “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”

Top Country Album:

**Jason Aldean “Old Boots, New Dirt”

Garth Brooks “Man Against Machine”

Luke Bryan “Crash My Party”

Brantley Gilbert “Just As I Am”

Miranda Lambert “Platinum”

Top Rock Album:

AC/DC “Rock or Bust”

The Black Keys “Turn Blue”

**Coldplay “Ghost Stories”

Hozier “Hozier”

Lorde “Pure Heroine”

Top Latin Album:

Juan Gabriel “Los Duo”

**Enrique Iglesias “Sex and Love”

Romeo Santos “Formula: Vol. 2”

Santana “Corazon”

Marc Anthony “3.0”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Avicii “True”

Disclosure “Settle”

Calvin Harris “Motion”

Skrillex “Recess”

** Lindsey Stirling “Shatter Me”

Top Christian Album:

**Lecrae “Anomaly”

Casting Crowns “Thrive”

MercyMe “Welcome to the New”

NEEDTOBREATHE “Rivers in the Wasteland”

Chris Tomlin “Love Ran Red”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:

Iggy Azalea Feat. Charli XCX “Fancy”

John Legend “All of Me”

Sam Smith “Stay With Me”

Taylor Swift “Shake It Off”

**Meghan Trainor “All About That Bass”

Top Digital Song:

Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars “Uptown Funk!”

Sam Smith “Stay With Me”

Taylor Swift “Shake It Off”

** Meghan Trainor “All About That Bass”

Pharrell Williams “Happy

Top Radio Song:

**John Legend “All of Me”

MAGIC! “Rude”

Nico & Vinz “Am I Wrong”

Sam Smith “Stay With Me”

Pharrell Williams “Happy

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Iggy Azalea Feat. Charli XCX “Fancy”

Hozier “Take Me to Church”

**John Legend “All of Me”

Sam Smith “Stay With Me”

Tove Lo “Habits (Stay High)”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Idina Menzel “Let It Go”

Bobby Shmurda “Hot Boy”

Taylor Swift “Blank Space”

**Taylor Swift “Shake It Off”

Meghan Trainor “All About That Bass”

Top R&B Song:

Chris Brown Featuring Lil Wayne, French Montana, Too $hort & Tyga “Loyal”

Jason Derulo Feat. 2 Chainz “Talk Dirty”

Jeremih Featuring YG “Don’t Tell ‘Em”

John Legend “All of Me”

**Pharrell “Happy”

Top Rap Song:

**Iggy Azalea Feat. Charli XCX “Fancy”

Iggy Azalea Feat. Rita Ora “Black Widow”

Big Sean Featuring E-40 “I Don’t F**k With You”

Nicki Minaj “Anaconda”

Bobby Shmurda “Hot Boy”

Top Country Song:

**Jason Aldean “Burnin’ It Down”

Luke Bryan “Play It Again”

Sam Hunt “Leave the Light On”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Luke Bryan “This Is How We Roll”

Florida Georgia Line “Dirt”

Top Rock Song:

Bastille “Pompeii”

Coldplay “A Sky Full of Stars”

Fall Out Boy “Centuries”

**Hozier “Take Me to Church”

Paramore “Ain’t It Fun”

Top Latin Song:

J Balvin Featuring Farruko “6 AM”

**Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno & Gente de Zona “Bailando”

Romeo Santos “Eres Mia”

Romeo Santos Featuring Drake “Odio”

Romeo Santos “Propuesta Indecente”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Clean Bandit Featuring Jess Glynne “Rather Be”

Disclosure Featuring Sam Smith “Latch”

**DJ Snake & Lil Jon “Turn Down For What”

Ariana Grande Featuring Zedd “Break Free”

Calvin Harris “Summer”

Top Christian Song

Francesca Battistelli “He Knows My Name”

Hillsong “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)”

MercyMe “Greater”

newsboys “We Believe”

**Carrie Underwood “Something In The Water”

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Iggy Azalea

**Taylor Swift

Meghan Trainor