Iggy Azalea Is Top Rap Artist Via Billboard Music Awards

The 2015 Billboard Music Awards featured Kanye West getting played by censors and Iggy Azalea being crowned as the top rapper in the game. As for the latter, the Australia native bagged three awards, including Top Rap Artist.
Azalea beat out Drake, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj and Rae Sremmurd for her Top Artist trophy. She also took home the Top Rap Song award for for “Fancy,” featuring Charlie XCX, and Top Streaming Artist. But hey, if it makes you feel better, J. Cole did win the Top Rap Album category for 2014 Forest Hill Drive.
Check out the full list of 2015 Billboard Music Awards winners below.
ARTIST AWARDS
TOP ARTIST:
Ariana Grande
One Direction
Katy Perry
Sam Smith
**Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
5 Seconds of Summer
Iggy Azalea
Hozier
**Sam Smith
Meghan Trainor
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Pharrell Williams
Ed Sheeran
**Sam Smith
Justin Timberlake
Top Female Artist:
Iggy Azalea
Ariana Grande
Katy Perry
**Taylor Swift
Meghan Trainor
Top Duo/Group:
5 Seconds of Summer
Florida Georgia Line
MAGIC!
Maroon 5
**One Direction
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
One Direction
Pentatonix
Ed Sheeran
Sam Smith
**Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Iggy Azalea
Ariana Grande
Sam Smith
**Taylor Swift
Meghan Trainor
Top Digital Songs Artist:
Iggy Azalea
Ed Sheeran
Sam Smith
**Taylor Swift
Meghan Trainor
Top Radio Songs Artist:
John Legend
Maroon 5
Ed Sheeran
**Sam Smith
Taylor Swift
Top Touring Artist
Lady Gaga
**One Direction
Katy Perry
The Rolling Stones
Justin Timberlake
Top Social Artist:
**Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Artist:
** Iggy Azalea
Ariana Grande
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Meghan Trainor
Top R&B Artist:
Beyonce
Chris Brown
John Legend
Trey Songz
**Pharrell Williams
Top Rap Artist:
**Iggy Azalea
J. Cole
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Rae Sremmurd
Top Country Artist:
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
**Florida Georgia Line
Brantley Gilbert
Blake Shelton
Top Rock Artist:
Bastille
Coldplay
Fall Out Boy
**Hozier
Lorde
Top Latin Artist
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Enrique Iglesias
Prince Royce
**Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Avicii
Clean Bandit
Disclosure
**Calvin Harris
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
**Hillsong
Lecrae
MercyMe
Newsboys
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Maroon 5 “V”
Pentatonix “That’s Christmas To Me”
Ed Sheeran “x”
Sam Smith “In the Lonely Hour”
**Taylor Swift “1989”
Top Soundtrack:
“The Fault in Our Stars”
“Fifty Shades of Grey”
**“Frozen”
“Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix: Vol. 1”
“Into the Woods”
Top R&B Album
Beyonce “Beyonce”
Chris Brown “X”
Michael Jackson “Xscape”
John Legend “Love in the Future”
**Pharrell “G I R L”
Top Rap Album:
**J. Cole “2014 Forest Hill Drive”
Drake “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late”
Nicki Minaj “The Pinkprint”
Iggy Azalea “The New Classic”
Eminem “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”
Top Country Album:
**Jason Aldean “Old Boots, New Dirt”
Garth Brooks “Man Against Machine”
Luke Bryan “Crash My Party”
Brantley Gilbert “Just As I Am”
Miranda Lambert “Platinum”
Top Rock Album:
AC/DC “Rock or Bust”
The Black Keys “Turn Blue”
**Coldplay “Ghost Stories”
Hozier “Hozier”
Lorde “Pure Heroine”
Top Latin Album:
Juan Gabriel “Los Duo”
**Enrique Iglesias “Sex and Love”
Romeo Santos “Formula: Vol. 2”
Santana “Corazon”
Marc Anthony “3.0”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Avicii “True”
Disclosure “Settle”
Calvin Harris “Motion”
Skrillex “Recess”
** Lindsey Stirling “Shatter Me”
Top Christian Album:
**Lecrae “Anomaly”
Casting Crowns “Thrive”
MercyMe “Welcome to the New”
NEEDTOBREATHE “Rivers in the Wasteland”
Chris Tomlin “Love Ran Red”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
Iggy Azalea Feat. Charli XCX “Fancy”
John Legend “All of Me”
Sam Smith “Stay With Me”
Taylor Swift “Shake It Off”
**Meghan Trainor “All About That Bass”
Top Digital Song:
Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars “Uptown Funk!”
Sam Smith “Stay With Me”
Taylor Swift “Shake It Off”
** Meghan Trainor “All About That Bass”
Pharrell Williams “Happy
Top Radio Song:
**John Legend “All of Me”
MAGIC! “Rude”
Nico & Vinz “Am I Wrong”
Sam Smith “Stay With Me”
Pharrell Williams “Happy
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Iggy Azalea Feat. Charli XCX “Fancy”
Hozier “Take Me to Church”
**John Legend “All of Me”
Sam Smith “Stay With Me”
Tove Lo “Habits (Stay High)”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Idina Menzel “Let It Go”
Bobby Shmurda “Hot Boy”
Taylor Swift “Blank Space”
**Taylor Swift “Shake It Off”
Meghan Trainor “All About That Bass”
Top R&B Song:
Chris Brown Featuring Lil Wayne, French Montana, Too $hort & Tyga “Loyal”
Jason Derulo Feat. 2 Chainz “Talk Dirty”
Jeremih Featuring YG “Don’t Tell ‘Em”
John Legend “All of Me”
**Pharrell “Happy”
Top Rap Song:
**Iggy Azalea Feat. Charli XCX “Fancy”
Iggy Azalea Feat. Rita Ora “Black Widow”
Big Sean Featuring E-40 “I Don’t F**k With You”
Nicki Minaj “Anaconda”
Bobby Shmurda “Hot Boy”
Top Country Song:
**Jason Aldean “Burnin’ It Down”
Luke Bryan “Play It Again”
Sam Hunt “Leave the Light On”
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Luke Bryan “This Is How We Roll”
Florida Georgia Line “Dirt”
Top Rock Song:
Bastille “Pompeii”
Coldplay “A Sky Full of Stars”
Fall Out Boy “Centuries”
**Hozier “Take Me to Church”
Paramore “Ain’t It Fun”
Top Latin Song:
J Balvin Featuring Farruko “6 AM”
**Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno & Gente de Zona “Bailando”
Romeo Santos “Eres Mia”
Romeo Santos Featuring Drake “Odio”
Romeo Santos “Propuesta Indecente”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Clean Bandit Featuring Jess Glynne “Rather Be”
Disclosure Featuring Sam Smith “Latch”
**DJ Snake & Lil Jon “Turn Down For What”
Ariana Grande Featuring Zedd “Break Free”
Calvin Harris “Summer”
Top Christian Song
Francesca Battistelli “He Knows My Name”
Hillsong “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)”
MercyMe “Greater”
newsboys “We Believe”
**Carrie Underwood “Something In The Water”
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Iggy Azalea
**Taylor Swift
Meghan Trainor